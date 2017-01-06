Nature’s Truth launches essential oil mist line

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Nature’s Truth LLC is releasing a new line of essential oil mists that can be used to freshen up a room or directly on the body.

Available in five aromatherapy scents and blends, the hydrating mists come in portable sizes.

“We see a huge rise in the market for essential oils, and have been monitoring the top uses and how consumers use them,” said Nature’s Truth senior vice president of sales and marketing Kimberly Vigliante. “We saw the opportunity in the market to create these essential oil blended mists and infused each with liquid coconut oil, another top trending ingredient. These travel sized mists are perfect for on the go aromatherapy. The stimulating and soothing aromas when misted in the air, or on the body; help to transform your surroundings and stimulate the senses.”

The mists are made with liquid coconut oil and pure essential oils.

Nature’s Truth said that its aromatherapy products use 100% pure essential oils extracted from plant sources such as leaves, flowers, stems and roots.