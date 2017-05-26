L’Oreal products win sustainability certification

DETROIT — L’Oréal USA has announced that its products Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner have achieved Cradle to Cradle Silver Certification based on an evaluation of the products’ material health, material re-utilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness.

The announcement was made in a presentation by L’Oréal USA assistant vice president Nour Tayara at the Sustainable Brands conference in conjunction with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute and MBDC.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program is an independent, third-party verified certification program that certifies products and materials that are developed to respect human and environmental health, designed for future use cycles, and that utilize clean energy and water throughout the supply chain. Cradle to Cradle product certification is awarded at five levels (Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum), with each higher level imposing a more rigorous set of requirements.

Jonathan Maher, vice president of corporate social responsibility and sustainability for L’Oréal USA, said the company was proud of the certification as it showed a commitment to sustainability.