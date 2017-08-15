Walmart’s McMillon admonishes Trump over Charlottesville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart president and chief executive officer Doug McMillon has reprimanded President Donald Trump over his response to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va.

In a statement posted Tuesday on a Walmart website, McMillon wrote, “The role we play in communities around the country to build a more diverse and inclusive society is more critical than ever as the tragic events in Charlottesville over the weekend painfully reminded us.

“As we watched the events and the response from President Trump over the weekend, we too felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists,” McMillon added. “His remarks [on Monday] were a step in the right direction, and we need that clarity and consistency in the future.”

Trump has continued to face criticism for not singling out racist groups in his statements denouncing violence at a demonstration by white supremacists this past weekend in Charlottesville, where a car killed a woman and hurt 19 others in driving over counter-protestors. The president yesterday clarified his marks by citing hate organizations.

So far, CEOs who have spoken out against Trump’s response include Merck’s Kenneth Frazier, Under Armour’s Kevin Plank and Intel’s Brian Krzanich. Frazier, Plank and Krzanich resigned from the President’s American Manufacturing Council over the incident.

“Our country is facing some very difficult issues that require our elected officials, business leaders and community-based organizations to work together,” McMillon stated in his post. “Representing a company with the largest and one of the most diverse groups of associates in the U.S., and an even more diverse customer base of tens of millions of customers, we believe we should stay engaged to try to influence decisions in a positive way and help bring people together.”