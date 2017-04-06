ACT Kids adds toothpaste to oral care line

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Sanofi has launched ACT Kids Toothpaste, complementing the ACT brand’s lineup of oral rinses for children.

Sanofi said ACT Kids Toothpaste is an anti-cavity fluoride toothpaste specially designed for children ages 2 and older. The toothpaste strengthens and protects developing teeth and helps prevent cavities.

With ACT Kids Toothpaste’s Bubble Gum Blowout and Batman Fruit Punch flavors, four out of five parents say the product encourages their kids to brush their teeth, Sanofi said.

According to a Sanofi-commissioned survey of 1,150 U.S. mothers with kids ages 2 to 12, 56% of moms struggle with getting their children to brush their teeth, 73% say they wish their kids were motivated to brush their teeth instead of seeing it as a chore, and 35% say getting their children to brush their teeth is one of their most frustrating daily battles.

“We are excited to introduce our first children’s toothpaste into the portfolio of oral care products that ACT currently offers,” stated Jennifer Cooper, associate director of oral care for Sanofi Consumer Health Care. “Our hope is that this new product will help motivate kids to brush and inspire parents to further instill healthy oral care habits at an early age.”

ACT Kids Toothpaste is rolling out now to retailers, including select Walmart, Walgreens and Target stores. Sanofi added that the ACT Kids line, part of its Chattem Inc. subsidiary, also includes anticavity rinses that can be used after brushing by children ages 6 and older for an optimal oral care routine.