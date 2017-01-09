African Black Soap Facial Care line debuts

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Nubian Heritage has expanded its bath and body collection into facial care. The new African Black Soap Facial Care collection, launching this month, features an assortment of products that are, according to the company, certified homeopathic remedies inspired by global ancient healing philosophies.

African black soap is formulated for clearing blemishes, diminishing dark spots, exfoliating skin and soothing symptoms associated with eczema and psoriasis, the company added.

The African Black Soap Facial Care line is enriched with aloe, oats and vitamin E that help soothe acne-prone skin. These ingredients blended with palm ash, tamarind extract and plantain peel remove bacteria and impurities that can clog pores, without drying or irritating skin.

The collection includes: African Black Soap Facial Toner selling for a suggested $12.99; African Black Soap Mask selling for a suggested $16.99; African Black Soap Facial Moisturizer selling for a suggested $16.99; African Black Soap Blemish Treatment selling for $12.99; African Black Soap Wash & Scrub selling for $12.99; African Black Soap Clarifying Pads selling for $16.99; and African Black Soap Bar Soap selling for a suggested $4.99.

As with all Nubian Heritage products, the African Black Soap Facial Care collection does not contain parabens, sulfates, phthalates, paraffin, mineral oil, petroleum, DEA, synthetic fragrance or artificial coloring.