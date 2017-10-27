Ahold Delhaize seeks chief digital officer

ZAANDAM, the Netherlands — Ahold Delhaize said Friday that it is seeking a successor for chief e-commerce and innovation officer Hanneke Faber, who will leave the company at the end of December to join Unilever.

“I want to thank Hanneke for her valuable contribution to Ahold Delhaize and her energy and inspiration in defining and executing our digital and omni-channel growth strategy since 2013,” chief executive officer Dick Boer said in a statement. “She leaves us well on track to deliver close to €3 billion of online consumer sales in 2017, and nearly €5 billion by 2020. While I am sorry to see her leave, I wish her all the best in her future career as well as her personal life.”

Boer added that Ahold Delhaize has “made good progress in making the local customer experience seamless anywhere, anytime across our brands by combining thriving networks of brick-and-mortar stores and strong online businesses.”

Hanneke’s successor will take on a new role of Chief Digital Officer and will be responsible for driving digital transformation and innovation, including loyalty data analytics and personalization, which are key elements of the Ahold Delhaize’s Better Together strategy. Also we will continue to coordinate best practice sharing in eCommerce across the brands to benefit from our global scale.