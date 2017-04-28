Ahold Delhaize sets executive teams

Moves support decentralized, brand-centric structure
Ahold Delhaize has said that its shift to the new organizational structure, which is expected to be complete by early in 2018, is designed to strengthen its retail brands’ connection with their customers while also leveraging the combined company’s size and scale in such behind-the-scenes functions as financial and legal services, information technology, and not-for-resale procurement.
To support the new decentralized organizational structure, the company announced internally on Thursday that it had made more than 80 executive appointments to support its various brands. Here is a partial list, organized by retail brands.
Reporting to Mark McGowan, president of Stop & Shop, are:
- Mark Messier, EVP Merchandising
- Bob Yager, SVP Market Operations & Sales
- Stacy Wiggins, SVP Market Operations & Sales
- Steven Kienzle, SVP Market Operations & Sales, Giant/Martin’s
Reporting to Tom Lenkevich, president of Giant/Martin’s, are:
- John Ponnett Jr, SVP Operations
- John Ruane, SVP Merchandising
- Matt Simon, VP Marketing, Giant Food
Reporting to Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food, are:
- Ira Kress, SVP Operations
- Tonya Herring, SVP Merchandising
- John MacDonald, VP Marketing, Food Lion
Reporting to Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, are:
- Greg Finchum, EVP Operations
- Geoff Waldau, EVP Merchandising
- Deborah Sabo, SVP Marketing, Hannaford
Reporting to Mike Vail, president of Hannaford, are:
- Bob Schools, SVP Operations
- Peter Forester, SVP Merchandising
- Malie Buker, VP Marketing, Retail Business Services
Reporting to J.J. Fleeman, EVP Commercial Services & Strategy at the company’s recently created Retail Business Services unit, are:
- Dave Bass, SVP Merchandising & Marketing Services
- Juan De Paoli, SVP Private Brands
- Jeff Dichele, SVP Sourcing Services
- Keith Nicks, VP Digital, Personalization, Loyalty & Analytics
- Matt Nereim, VP Strategy & PMO
- Marissa Nelson, VP Sustainable Retailing
- John McGrath, VP Pharmacy Services
