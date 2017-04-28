Ahold Delhaize sets executive teams

Moves support decentralized, brand-centric structure

QUINCY, Mass. — Ahold Delhaize has made a series of executive appointments to support its previously announced move to a decentralized, brand-centric structure in its Ahold USA and Delhaize America units.

Ahold Delhaize has said that its shift to the new organizational structure, which is expected to be complete by early in 2018, is designed to strengthen its retail brands’ connection with their customers while also leveraging the combined company’s size and scale in such behind-the-scenes functions as financial and legal services, information technology, and not-for-resale procurement.

To support the new decentralized organizational structure, the company announced internally on Thursday that it had made more than 80 executive appointments to support its various brands. Here is a partial list, organized by retail brands.

Reporting to Mark McGowan, president of Stop & Shop, are:

Mark Messier, EVP Merchandising

Bob Yager, SVP Market Operations & Sales

Stacy Wiggins, SVP Market Operations & Sales

Steven Kienzle, SVP Market Operations & Sales, Giant/Martin’s

Reporting to Tom Lenkevich, president of Giant/Martin’s, are:

John Ponnett Jr, SVP Operations

John Ruane, SVP Merchandising

Matt Simon, VP Marketing, Giant Food

Reporting to Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food, are:

Ira Kress, SVP Operations

Tonya Herring, SVP Merchandising

John MacDonald, VP Marketing, Food Lion

Reporting to Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, are:

Greg Finchum, EVP Operations

Geoff Waldau, EVP Merchandising

Deborah Sabo, SVP Marketing, Hannaford

Reporting to Mike Vail, president of Hannaford, are:

Bob Schools, SVP Operations

Peter Forester, SVP Merchandising

Malie Buker, VP Marketing, Retail Business Services

Reporting to J.J. Fleeman, EVP Commercial Services & Strategy at the company’s recently created Retail Business Services unit, are: