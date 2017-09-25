Albertsons names Burgstahler VP of advertising

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. has named Guy Burgstahler to serve as its new vice president of advertising, saying that he has a great track record of driving well-known brands in diverse industries to dominant positions in their markets.

“Guy is a creative visionary with proven experience building engagement and loyalty among a variety of customers,” said Shane Sampson, chief marketing and merchandising officer at Albertsons Cos. “Our banners have a great story to tell, and Guy will have plenty of material to work with throughout our operating areas. We have deep ties to the communities we serve, and we are poised to compete as fiercely as ever in our stores and across our digital platforms.”

Burgstahler brings more than 20 years of advertising leadership experience to his new role. His career has included stints with such companies as Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart Inc. and Tractor Supply Co. He is credited with helping move Dick’s to its No. 1 position through innovative omnichannel campaigns, and helping increase PetSmart’s comparable-store traffic through the use of targeted multimedia and integrated campaign strategies.

Burgstahler spent the last five years as a marketing executive for category-leading manufacturing brands and most recently was an entrepreneur, working as partner of a full-service marketing agency in Florida, the company said.