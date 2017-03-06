Albertsons’ charitable work noted

BOISE, Idaho — Hunger Is, a joint charitable program of the Albertsons Cos. Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to raise awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in the United States, has been nominated for two prestigious 2017 Halo Awards, North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing.

The awards, now in their 15th year, are presented by Engage for Good, (formerly Cause Marketing Forum). The Halos honor businesses and nonprofits for “doing well by doing good.” Hunger Is received nominations for Best Point-of-Sale Campaign and Best Social Service ­Campaign.

“Along with the Entertainment Industry Foundation and our tireless ambassador, Viola Davis, we’ve been able to increase access to healthy food, improve the nutritional quality of breakfast programs and expand weekend, summer and vacation meal programs,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, executive director of the Albertsons foundation. “We’re grateful to Engage for Good for recognizing these efforts and raising awareness about the problem of childhood hunger in America.”

Being named a finalist reflects “campaigns that combine purpose and profit,” said Engage for Good president David Hessekiel.