Albertsons Cos. enables Apple Pay across all chains

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. has begun accepting Apple Pay mobile payment in all of its food and drug retail banners, spanning more than 2,300 stores nationwide.

Albertsons Cos. said Monday that Apple Pay represents a new feature at checkout in its Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, Randalls and Carrs supermarket locations.

The digital payment tool has already been available to customers at the retailer’s Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Star Market, Haggen and United stores.

“We are focused on meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop,” Anuj Dhanda, executive vice president and chief information officer at Albertsons Cos., said in a statement. “We are pleased to enhance that experience by offering Apple Pay across all of our stores.

“Customers want faster, time-saving options that are stable and secure,” Dhanda explained. “Apple Pay satisfies that need and fits in well with our omni-channel shopping solutions.”

The Albertsons Apple Pay deployment brings not only added convenience for customers but also enhanced security and privacy when making transactions, the company said.

When shoppers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, a Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored on the user’s device, rather than the actual card numbers being stored on the device or on Apple servers. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time, unique dynamic security code.

In stores, Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch.

Overall, Albertsons has more than 2,300 supermarkets and 1,700-plus in-store pharmacies in 35 states and the District of Columbia.