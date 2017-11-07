Albertsons Cos. enlists IRI for supply chain services

CHICAGO — Food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos. has entered into an agreement with data and analytics specialist IRI for supply chain services.

IRI said Tuesday that under the pact, Albertsons will integrate its supply chain data, including inventory and transactional shipment information, into the IRI Liquid Data and Unify visualization platform. The technology platform incorporates product movement and causal data, workflow capability and real-time data visualization.

Albertsons selected IRI’s platform because of its ability to integrate with category and shopper data in easy-to-use applications, proprietary purchase propensity modeling at the store and household levels and prescriptive analytics, according to IRI.

“We feel that there is real power and efficiency in connecting insights from our store shelves all the way back into the collective supply chain,” Amanda Martinez, group vice president of corporate procurement for Albertsons Cos., said in a statement. “This expanded agreement with IRI will allow us to collaborate in a more meaningful and real-time manner with our suppliers. We believe it will help us to provide more of what our customers want no matter when or how they shop.”

Albertsons Cos., the nation’s second-largest supermarket operator and one of the largest pharmacy retailers, already partners with IRI for point-of-sale data, consumer panel insights and strategic growth initiatives to support joint business collaboration.

“It has been terrific to partner with Albertsons Cos. during the past year, and we are thrilled to expand on our relationship to include supply chain services,” statd Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer for IRI. “Our alliance provides access to a unique combination of rich data, advanced analytics and a unified technology platform that will help Albertsons and its suppliers better understand and drive consumer experiences, making consumers’ lives easier and improving sales.”

Overall, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. has more than 2,300 supermarkets and 1,700-plus in-store pharmacies in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Its 20 retail banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

IRI provides big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights to help consumer packaged goods companies, retailers, OTC health care organizations, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.