Albertsons adds to digital team

BOISE, ID — Albertsons Cos. on Tuesday added two executives to its digital team.

Karl Varsanyi joined Albertsons as group vice president of digital product management with responsibility for the digital experience (web, app, and in-store) for all brands and locations. Varsanyi brings 16 years of digital retail and technology industry experience to his new post. He most recently helped develop macys.com into a leading e-commerce site as Macy’s group vice president of product management, strategy and experience.

Ramiya Iyer joined Albertsons as the group vice president of IT digital and marketing/merchandising. Most recently vice president of e-commerce at Levi Strauss & Co., Iyer previously held various IT leadership roles at Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

“After being relatively unaffected by digital for many years, the grocery industry is starting to see several parts of the customer journey being transformed by digital,” said Narayan Iyengar, Albertsons’ senior vice president of digital marketing and e-commerce. “In this context, we need to continue to enhance our digital capabilities, and Karl and Ramiya will play a key role in this journey.”

Iyengar himself joined the company in January with more than 20 years of eCommerce experience, most recently with the Walt Disney Co. where he built, enhanced, and optimized eCommerce capabilities across an ecosystem spanning 20 websites and apps.

“The addition of these leaders with diverse and rich retail experiences will position us to accelerate our efforts to having a differentiated digital experience for our customers,” said Anuj Dhanda, Albertsons’ executive vice president and chief information officer.

Together, these additions underscore Albertsons’ commitment to e-commerce leadership in the grocery industry with proven experience building winning digital strategies around well-known brands, according to the company.