Albertsons names Mayes chief diversity officer

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. has appointed Jonathan Mayes as senior vice president of external affairs and chief diversity officer. In this post Mayes will be responsible for overseeing and leading the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, along with the its government relations, sustainability and philanthropy departments.

“As one of the largest employers in the U.S., Albertsons Companies has a responsibility to grow a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve and to have a positive and transformative impact on them,” Bob Miller, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Diversity is vital to who we are as a company and I am pleased to have found someone within our team who champions our culture and values.”

Mayes began his grocery industry career in 1991 as senior counsel at American Stores. He joined Safeway in 1994, and in 1996 he was named director of government relations. He was later promoted to vice president and group vice President of government relations, at Safeway, and in 2010, he was named the company’s senior vice president of public affairs, government relations, sustainability, philanthropy and diversity affairs. He continued to serve in that role following the completion of Safeway’s merger with Albertsons in 2015.

“I am honored to take on this role and looking forward to continuing to elevate Albertsons Companies’ outreach, growth and leadership through an even stronger focus on diversity,” Mayes said. “Albertsons Companies has developed a corporate culture that fosters different values, ideas and backgrounds, providing a firm foundation that will enable us to continue to attract a diverse set of talent and help our stores better engage with the local communities we serve.”