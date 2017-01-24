Albertsons names Iyengar senior VP of digital

Responsibilities include loyalty programs, e-commerce

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. has appointed Narayan Iyengar as senior vice president, digital marketing and e-commerce. In this role, he will be responsible for leading all aspects of digital marketing, including loyalty programs, shopper marketing and the overall digital presence, as well as the e-commerce business, which includes home delivery.

“As a company, we’ve made significant investments in the customer experience over the last two years, from new technology that originated in our culinary kitchens and technical center to our comprehensive data and analytics platforms,” said Shane Sampson, chief marketing and merchandising officer. “E-commerce, digital and social media channels hold unlimited potential for delivering the kind of personalized service our customers want. Narayan’s expertise will enable us to deploy new service and marketing models to attract more shoppers and grow our business both in stores and online.”

Iyengar’s career spans nearly 20 years in e-commerce, digital and business transformation. He joins Albertsons from Walt Disney Co. where, as the vice president of e-commerce and digital travel trade, he built, enhanced and optimized e-commerce capabilities across an ecosystem spanning 20 websites and apps.

Prior to that, Iyengar was a leader in McKinsey’s Digital and Business Technology group, where he focused on helping global firms drive business value using technology. He started his career as a software engineer with IBM Global Services in 1996, as a part of the e-commerce team, and subsequently held several technology delivery and leadership roles in different firms.

“I am thrilled to be joining this great company at such a crucial time of digital-led change in the grocery industry,” Iyengar said. “I was drawn to Albertsons Cos. for its core values, culture and the people, and I look forward to working with Shane and the Albertsons Cos. leadership team across all 14 divisions to enable and enhance their core business by using digital tools across more product lines to personalize the shopping experience for customers.”