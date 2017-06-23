Albertsons’ Perkins retakes helm at Acme Markets

BOISE, Idaho — Jim Perkins, executive vice president of retail operations and special projects at Albertsons Cos., has taken on the additional role of president of Acme Markets.

Perkins formerly served three years as Acme’s president but was promoted to chief operating officer of Albertsons’ Eastern Region in February 2015 and then to his current role.

“From an operations perspective, it made sense for us to make that move,” Chris Wilcox, vice president of communications, public affairs and education at Albertsons Cos., stated about Perkins’ new role. “Over the last several months, his primary focus has been helping to manage the transition of our acquired stores in that division, since equipment had to be upgraded and systems changed. As you know, changing systems is only a piece of the puzzle, and the much more important facet is helping our people manage that change as well. And Jim is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in these scenarios.”

Dan Croce continues to lead the Acme team as senior vice president of retail operations, the role he held in 2013 when Albertsons acquired the division and Perkins joined the company as Acme division president.