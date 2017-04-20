Albertsons promotes Denningham to president

Company veteran also serves as chief operating officer

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. on Wednesday announced that executive vice president and chief operating officer Wayne Denningham has been named company president.

Bob Miller remains chairman and chief executive officer, roles he has held since April 2015.

Denningham will continue to serve as chief operating officer, leading store operations while taking on oversight of marketing and merchandising, supply chain, manufacturing, and integration. All of those functions will remain under their current leadership, reporting to Denningham.

“This is the strongest leadership team I’ve worked with in my 50 plus years in this industry,” Miller said in a statement. “I asked Wayne to join Albertsons LLC in 2006 to lead our Rocky Mountain Division. Since that time, he’s led three different divisions, helped to negotiate and manage some of our most significant acquisitions, and successfully turned around some of our toughest assets. He’s a remarkable leader with tremendous grocery retail acumen, and I’m pleased that he’s accepted this new role.”

Denningham began his career with Albertson’s Inc. in 1977 as a clerk and worked his way up in the organization, serving in district manager roles in three different divisions before being named division president, first of the Rocky Mountain division and later of the Florida division. He was later promoted to regional president for five divisions of Albertsons, and then served as both executive vice president of marketing and merchandising and as executive vice president of operations for the company before leaving in 2004.

He joined Albertson’s LLC in 2006 and served as division president of the Rocky Mountain, Florida and Southern divisions over the next seven years. In March 2013, Denningham was named division president of the Southern California division following the acquisition of 877 stores from Supervalu, and in January 2015, he became South Region chief operating officer following the merger with Safeway. He was named executive vice president and chief operating officer for the company in April 2015.

Denningham is based at the company’s Boise, Idaho corporate campus.