Albertsons taps Perkins to head Safeway East

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. has tapped Jim Perkins to serve as president of Safeway’s Eastern Division. He succeeds Dan Valenzuela, who the company said left to pursue other opportunities.

The 125-store division comprises Safeway’s stores in Virginia, D.C., Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Perkins will continue to serve as executive vice president of retail operations and special projects at Albersons Cos., and as president of the company’s Acme stores division. He took on responsibility for Acme in June. Perkins had previously spent three years as Acme‘s president but was promoted to chief operating officer of Albertsons’ Eastern Region in February 2015.

Valenzuela had been named to president of Safeway’s Eastern Division in September 2016. A 40-year Safeway veteran, he had previously been with Safeway’s Seattle division.