Albertsons taps Turner as senior advisor

Executive brings retail, tech experience to new role

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. said Monday that it has appointed former Microsoft chief operating officer Kevin Turner to serve as vice chairman of the board of managers at its direct parent company, AB Acquisition LLC. Turner will also serve as senior advisor to Albertsons chairman and chief executive officer Bob Miller.

Turner brings extensive retail experience, as well as technology experience, to his new post. He spent many years at Walmart, where he began as a cashier in 1985. decades of retail and technology experience to his new role with the company, including roles at Walmart and Microsoft.

His tenure at Walmart began as a cashier in 1985 and culminated in his appointment to president and chief executive officer of the Sam’s Club division, a position he held from a position he served in from 2002 to 2005. He then spent 11 years at Microsoft, where he led a number of teams including worldwide sales and marketing, the retail stores division, corporate information technology, and operations. Key accomplishments include his leadership of the company’s Cloud Services adoption as well as the sales and marketing efforts behind Office 365.

“Albertsons Companies is building out its digital marketing and information technology teams to ensure we are best positioned to capitalize on the dynamic changes occurring in our marketplace,” Miller said in a statement. “The skill and experience of our operations team is unparalleled. Kevin’s retail acumen, commitment to innovation and leadership skills complements our team’s expertise and enhances our ability to serve our customers for many years to come.”