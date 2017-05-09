Always Discreet launches campaign with Walmart

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co.’s Always Discreet brand has partnered with Walmart on a campaign, including a video , to help inspire women with bladder leaks to live life without shame or compromise.

As the video demonstrates, one of three women over the age of 18 experience bladder leaks, but a new national survey from Always Discreet shows more than half (57%) of those women who are 45 and older and experience bladder leaks are embarrassed to talk about it. The new survey also reveals that nearly half (48%) of these women currently do not to talk to anyone about their bladder leaks, including nearly a third (32%) of women who avoid talking about it even with their doctors. In fact, more than 60% of women would rather talk about their weight or their political opinions. However, more than 70% of women agree that women would be more comfortable talking about bladder leaks if they knew that one in three women experience them too.

“Because many women avoid talking about their bladder leaks, they can often feel alone in their experience, embarrassed to bring up the topic, and hesitant to shop for and wear incontinence products,” said Barbara Hannah Grufferman, positive living expert, author and Always Discreet spokesperson. “Over the years, I’ve spoken to thousands of women around the country who have bladder leaks, and most women don’t realize how common and normal it is. The good news is that once women realize how many other women experience it too, they feel better about it and themselves. That’s what’s been captured in this video, and the hope is that women watch it, make that connection for themselves and feel more confident, empowered and compelled to live their best lives and stand in solidarity with the many other women who experience bladder leaks too.”