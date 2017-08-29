Amazon Books expands NYC presence

NEW YORK—Amazon Books opened its 11th store Tuesday, and its second in New York City. Located on 34th Street, the store is situated directly across the street from the Empire State Building.

The new outlet, which includes a coffee shop, has about 3,700 titles available for sale that range from bestsellers to “hidden gems” and are selected in part from reviews from Amazon customers. Books in 34th Street store, Amazon said, have received a total of 1.8 million 5-star reviews. There is also ample room being given to Amazon’s various digital devices including Kindle Echo, and Fire Tablet lines.

The online retailer also had recent openings in San Jose, Calif., the well-known tech hub, and Bellevue, Wash., near the company’s Seattle campus, where the first Amazon Books store is located.

Amazon intends to open two more California stores, in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, which will bring its California total to four—the company opened an Amazon Books in San Diego last year.