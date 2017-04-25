Aqua Velva launches after shave balm

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Combe Inc.’s Aqua Velva brand has launched its 5-in-1 Sensitive After Shave Balm, which was timed to celebrate the brand’s 100-year ­anniversary.

The company stated that shaving can damage a man’s skin, leading to such problems as itchiness, dryness and irritation.

Aqua Velva said the formula in its latest product prevents or relieves burning, dryness, bumps, redness and ingrown hairs.

According to the brand, the balm helps to solve the five common shaving issues with five key benefits: non-burning, all-day moisturizing, help in preventing bumps, soothing redness and helping to fight ingrown hairs.

“We wanted to improve the shaving experience for men who shave frequently and feel discomfort and irritation as a consequence,” comments Salim Holder, senior brand manager at Combe. “Most men don’t realize that when you shave, you remove layers of skin, which tends to lead to the sensitivity and irritation that many men experience with each shave. At Aqua Velva, we know that the right post-shave routine can significantly improve the post-shave experience and designed Aqua Velva Sensitive 5-in-1 After Shave Balm to deliver a better shave by helping to prevent or relieve ingrown hairs, dryness, bumps, redness and other post-shave irritation.”

Aqua Velva Sensitive 5-in-1 After Shave Balm is selling nationwide for a suggested $6.99.