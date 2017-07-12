Aquaphor Baby debuts paste for fast diaper rash relief

WILTON, Conn. — Beiersdorf Inc.’s Aquaphor Baby brand has launched new maximum-strength Aquaphor Baby Fast Relief Paste to deliver relief for diaper rash.

The creamy formula made with 40% zinc oxide creates a barrier to block moisture, helping to keep baby’s sensitive bottom dry and protected, the company said.

“With Aquaphor’s 90 years of skin care expertise, we developed a maximum-strength zinc oxide paste made for diaper rash that feels light and is free of unpleasant odors, parabens or fragrances that can irritate baby’s delicate skin,” said Erynn Keefe, marketing director for Aquaphor. “We are pleased to introduce Aquaphor Baby Fast Relief Diaper Rash Paste, which goes on and wipes off easily and is clinically proven to protect and relieve diaper rash, so parents can trust baby’s skin will be protected all night long.”

“At some point in baby’s early years, parents will deal with diaper rash. I see a baby with severe diaper rash at least once a week in my office. Parents are usually feeling desperate because no one wants to see their child uncomfortable,” says Dr. Alanna Levine, a pediatrician. “For mild diaper rash, I recommend an ointment to soothe and protect skin, but when baby has a more severe diaper rash and you need to step up your game, I recommend a thicker paste with lots of zinc, like Aquaphor Baby Fast Relief Paste.”

The product is hypoallergenic and made with provitamin B5 and shea butter to help repair skin’s natural barrier and keep a baby’s skin moisturized and smooth, the company added.