Ashworth named Walgreens operations president

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has promoted Richard Ashworth to president of operations at Walgreens, a newly created position.

WBA said Wednesday that Ashworth assumes the new role effective immediately. With the move, he adds responsibilities in the health care commercial, IT and supply chain areas at Walgreens in addition to the duties in his previous position as president of pharmacy and retail operations.

The promotion will enable Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of WBA and president of Walgreens, to devote more time to the development of the company’s business plan and transformation, WBA noted.

Ashworth has served as president of pharmacy and retail operations at Walgreens since September 2014. Prior to that, he served as director of health care, health and beauty for the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland at Alliance Boots, where he led the development and delivery of health care strategy. Named to that post in November 2013, Ashworth was responsible for the pharmacy, opticians and hearing care teams while serving on the Boots UK operating committee.

With Walgreens over 25 years, Ashworth started at the company in 1992 as a service clerk. He was promoted through store management holding various roles from store manager to district manager from 1999 until 2007, when he was appointed vice president of pharmacy benefit management services for Walgreens Health Services (WHS), a managed care division. In 2010, he was named vice president of pharmacy operations and the next year was tabbed as corporate operations vice president for the western United States.

Ashworth, who holds a Pharm.D from Nova Southeastern University, currently serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.