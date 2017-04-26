Banana Boat expands sunscreen offerings

SHELTON, Conn. — Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), the makers of Banana Boat brand sunscreen, has launched two product portfolios — Banana Boat Dry Balance Sunscreen Lotion and Clear UltraMist and Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Lotion and Lotion Spray with PowerStay Technology.

“Banana Boat is excited to continue delivering innovative products that demonstrate our commitment to providing a product for the entire family,” said Tracy Garbowski, senior brand manager of Banana Boat brand sunscreens. “We want our customers to have the most enjoyable experience when it comes to sunscreen and not feel greasy or weighted after multiple sunscreen applications. New Dry Balance Sunscreen aims to eliminate that heavy feeling by absorbing excess moisture to help keep you feeling dry and fresh, even after a day in the sun. Our new Kids Sport with PowerStay Technology is also a great product that provides strong, durable protection — a necessity for today’s active family.”

Banana Boat Dry Balance Sunscreen and Kids Sport Sunscreen with PowerStay Technology portfolios have been tested to stay on under seven conditions — sun, pool water, ocean water, wind, sweat, sand and extreme heat up to 100 degrees, the company said. Dry Balance Sunscreen is available in SPF 30 and 50+, and Kids Sport Sunscreen with PowerStay Technology is available in SPF 50+.

“Banana Boat is always developing new, innovative products to fit the many needs of consumers and to keep up with the evolving trends in the sun care industry. As a dermatologist, I always stress the importance of a proper sun care regimen to my patients, which means reapplying every two hours or after swimming, sweating or toweling off. However, something I often hear is that people dislike how their skin feels after reapplying sunscreen throughout the day,” said Dr. Julie Karen, a New York-based dermatologist and consultant to EPC. “The smooth matte finish of the new Banana Boat Dry Balance makes it more appealing to reapply throughout the day, which is why I’ll be recommending it as a top solution. I’m also thrilled about the expansion of the kids’ portfolio to include Kids Sport Sunscreen with PowerStay Technology. As a mom of three active young kids, I know how busy children are today with their hectic sports schedules. Having a sport-specific sunscreen will give families the confidence to know that their children have heavy-duty protection in a formulation that is gentle enough for kids’ sensitive skin.”