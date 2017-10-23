Bayer Consumer Health makes pair of appointments

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Next week, Brenda Raphael is slated to take the reins as senior vice president and general manager of the therapeutics business unit of Bayer Consumer Health commercial operations for North America.

And in another appointment, Bayer has named Jennifer Brendel as vice president of communications for the Bayer Consumer Health division in the United States.

Plans call for Raphael to start in the new post on Oct. 30, Bayer said. She joins Bayer from Pfizer Inc., where most recently she served as general manager of U.S. pharma brands at the company’s New York City offices.

Prior to that, Raphael held senior positions at the Coca-Cola Co. and Procter & Gamble.

Raphael will be based in Whippany, N.J., and report to Natalie Bartner, president of North America consumer health for the Bayer Consumer Health division. She also will be a member of the Consumer Health North America leadership team.

“Brenda has more than 20 years of experience in leading successful billion-dollar, consumer-focused brands,” Bartner stated. “Her strengths in understanding customers, marketing and innovation will lead the therapeutics business unit to continue developing self-care solutions that help people live healthier lives.”

Bayer said Brendel has spent the last 15 months leading its pharmaceutical product communications. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and executing external and internal communications strategies for some of the company’s top consumer health brands, such as Aleve, Coppertone and Aspirin.

She will report directly to Raymond Kerins, senior vice president and head of communications of government relations and policy for Bayer, and join the company’s U.S. communications, government relations and policy leadership team.

“I am excited to have Jen take on this new leadership role as we continue to raise Bayer’s profile in the United States,” Kerins commented. “Jen is a tremendous communications professional. Her years of experience managing major consumer brands plus her knowledge of our company’s strategy and values makes her perfectly suited to lead communications for the largest consumer health company in the U.S., Bayer’s largest and fastest-growing market.”

Before coming to Bayer, Brendel spent almost a decade at Pfizer in marketing and communications roles in the United States and Europe, most recently serving as the global marketing lead for Celebrex.

Previously, she spent three years leading communications for Pfizer’s Rx-to-OTC switch portfolio, a role in which she led activities to raise awareness about the importance of self-care and increase receptivity to first-in-class over-the-counter medicines.