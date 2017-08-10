Big data key to Walmart strategy

Analysis impacts staffing, merchandising decisions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is using big data to improve its operations in a number of ways, from improving customer service at its pharmacies and in its checkout lanes to optimizing product assortment, according to a blog post and infographic on the company’s web site.

“Big data is an essential part of the strategy of many companies, and Walmart is analyzing data in distinct ways,” the post notes, going on to detail five areas where Walmart is using “big data to enhance, customize and optimize the shopping experience.” They are: