BJ’s names new leaders to drive digital innovation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — BJ’s Wholesale Club has named two leaders to drive the company’s technology roadmap and omnichannel transformation.

Scott Kessler has been appointed executive vice president, chief information officer. Rafeh Masood has joined BJ’s as senior vice president, chief digital officer.

“BJ’s has made rapid progress in our omnichannel initiatives, and I’m pleased to have two new executives of this caliber join our team as we transform our company,” said Christopher Baldwin, president and chief executive officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Both Scott and Rafeh have extensive experience in building teams and delivering the technology and systems that drive growth. They will lead the investment in technology, people and systems, as we build the omnichannel and digital platforms that showcase our value and deliver convenience to our members.”

Kessler has extensive experience leading information technology at multi-billion dollar retailers and e-commerce companies. He has built systems that support rapid sales growth and delivered improvements in IT service and efficiency.

Most recently, Kessler was executive vice president, CIO, at Belk, a $4 billion department store chain with nearly 300 stores. Prior to that, Kessler was senior vice president, products technology, at GSI Commerce, a global provider of e-commerce and interactive marketing services for some of the world’s leading brands. He also held a leadership position at Accenture, working for a variety of global clients.

Kessler takes over the position held by Peter Amalfi, who plans to retire later this year. “I want to thank Peter for his countless contributions to BJ’s since joining the company in 2001,” Baldwin said. “Peter played a leading role in building the physical and digital infrastructure that enabled the company to grow into a leading wholesale club. His leadership created the foundation for our transformation and his contributions will be felt for years to come.”

In a newly created role, Masood will drive the strategy and vision for the company’s e-commerce and omnichannel efforts. He will focus on programs and initiatives that drive sales, showcase value and enhance convenience for members.

Masood has broad experience in operations and digital initiatives and a record of building successful e-commerce programs at major retailers.

Masood joins BJ’s from Dick’s Sporting Goods, where he was vice president, customer innovation technology. At Dick’s, Masood was responsible for all digital platforms, enterprise architecture and the use of technology to improve the customer experience.