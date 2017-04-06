Braun unveils Series 3 Shave & Style groomer

NEW YORK — Braun has launched the new Series 3 Shave & Style electric shaver, described as “the ideal starter kit” for men looking to stay well-groomed while taking care of their skin.

The Procter & Gamble grooming brand said the Braun Series 3 Shave & Style is the most affordable three-flex shaver in its electric shaver lineup, enabling men to get a clean shave and a precise beard style with one device.

Braun’s ProSkin technology pairs up with a set of changeable beard trimmer attachments. The shaving head attachment works in straight, intuitive strokes so men don’t have to circle over the same spot twice, helping to minimize skin irritation. Three independently floating cutting elements, forming the three-flex head, adapt to every facial contour for an optimized close shave that’s sensitive on skin, according to Braun.

Users choose between clean shaving or precision beard trimming and styling by simply switching the head of the device and adding one of the five comb attachments. A wet-and-dry model, the Braun Series 3 Shave & Style also can be used in the shower with foam or gel for a more comfortable shaving experience.

“No matter the facial hair style men sport, they are likely to shave and trim around sensitive areas, like the neck,” stated Braun grooming expert Sascha Breuer. “To ensure the most comfortable experience, allowing men to achieve their perfect shave or style look, Braun has introduced the Series 3 Shave & Style for ease and versatility.”

Research commissioned by Braun in June 2016 looked at the worst environments, climates and lifestyles for skin. And through a survey of 18- to 34-year-old audience, Braun discovered the aggressors most commonly plaguing the men and designed the Series 3 Shave & Style specifically to address these problems. In addition, more than 50% of men indicated they’re being held back by sensitive skin, with more than one in three citing spots, dryness and redness as their top sensitive skin concerns.

And in a separate survey, Braun found that 79% of U.S. women think it’s very important for the men in their lives to appear well-groomed, and 44% found scruff the most attractive facial hair style for 2017.

“Men often overlook how much a shaver can influence how their skin looks and feels,” commented Ben Wilson, industrial designer at Braun. “The human face can be compared to a landscape full of curves and contours. Keeping close contact with the skin at any time during the shave is thus a challenge for any shaving system. At Braun, we strive to design shavers that ensure that their skin is the last thing a man has to worry about.”