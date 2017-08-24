Cardinal Health names new Medicine Shoppe chief

DUBLIN, Ohio — Todd Treon has been named vice president of Medicine Shoppe International.

He succeeds John Fiacco, who will assume the position of vice president of pharmacy transition services at Cardinal Health Inc.

Treon has been Cardinal Health’s vice president of products and solutions marketing. In that role, he has been a marketing leader responsible for Medicine Shoppe, e-commerce, pharmacy solutions and services for Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment.

He joined Cardinal Health in December 1994. He started in a field-based sales role and progressed with increasing responsibilities before assuming various leadership roles in national strategic accounts, sourcing, strategy and marketing.

Fiacco has been at Cardinal Health since 2000. In 2005, he transferred to Medicine Shoppe and rose to the position of vice president with oversight of operations and sales. He was appointed vice president of Medicine Shoppe and Medicap pharmacies in 2010. Most recently, he assumed responsibility for pharmacy transition services.

Prior to joining Cardinal Health, Fiacco was the director of sales at Innovation Associates, a pharmacy automation company. He also spent 26 years at CVS, holding the positions of staff pharmacist, pharmacy manager, pharmacy supervisor and district manager.

Domestically, the Medicine Shoppe network has more than 500 pharmacies in the United States and 200 internationally.