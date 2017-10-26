Catalina helps pinpoint label-conscious shoppers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Catalina has launched an enhanced targeting solution to help brands better understand, reach and influence consumers who make buying decisions based on dietary needs, clean label choices like natural and recognizable ingredients, health and wellness, and sustainable company practices.

Catalina said Thursday that, through a partnership with Label Insight, it can now deliver personalized messages and offers to a brand’s likely buyers based on a range of product attributes and knowledge of the shopper’s underlying purchase motivations.

This enhanced capability is being used by Catalina to reach specific audience segments through in-store and online digital advertising and promotions.

Initial audience segments include gluten-free, nut-free, heart-healthy, organic and eco-friendly, the shopper intelligence and personalized digital media company said.

“Brands with very specific product benefits, gluten-free for example, require precise targeting to efficiently reach and convert their desired shoppers,” according to Todd Morris, president of the Catalina Go-to-Market organization. “Catalina is partnering with Label Insight to use these product attributes to enhance our data set and further increase our ability to target shoppers who are currently buying — or have shown intent to buy — in these emerging categories. Catalina offers the only purchase-based targeting solution with this capability.”

With the solution, advertisers can now reach the consumers most likely to care about their products more accurately and efficiently, Catalina noted. The company said the enhanced solution builds on its capability to reach more than 280 million U.S. shoppers based on their purchasing history and integrates capabilities from Label Insight’s database and analytics on over 80% of food, pet and personal care items sold in U.S. stores.

Increasingly, U.S. shoppers are focusing on product transparency and selectivity, according to Catalina. The company cited a recent survey by Label Insight revealing that 94% of consumers would be loyal to a brand that provides complete transparency, while 75% review food product ingredients to ensure they meet their dietary needs.

Through the alliance with Label Insight, Catalina said its shopper intelligence more deeply understands the drivers behind consumer choices and product preferences. Label Insight captures and enhances data contained on the packaging of food, pet and personal care products to develop a rich data set with more than 22,000 unique custom attributes per product. These insights help unlock purchase-driving product characteristics and define a variety of segmentations to help brands and retailers create stronger connections with consumers, Catalina said

“Consumers are demanding more transparency around the products they buy,” stated Paul Schaut, chief executive officer of Label Insight, which provides its consumer packaged goods product data via a cloud-based platform. “This partnership combines our product transparency solution with Catalina’s shopper intelligence, enabling personalized marketing that efficiently matches the right shoppers to the right products.”