Catalina names global chief retail officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tom Corley has joined Catalina as global chief retail officer and president of U.S. retail.

The shopper intelligence and personalized digital media firm said Monday that, in the role, Corley will lead Catalina’s U.S. retail business and bring added leadership to Catalina’s retail clients in Europe and Japan.

“I am excited about the value Catalina delivers to its partners and in the investments it continues to make in advancing its technology to drive shopper intelligence for retailers,” he commented. “Catalina has an unparalleled opportunity to be a catalyst for retailers as they work to more effectively engage shoppers, including the 97% of households that shop at brick-and-mortar stores every week.”

Corley’s deep background in the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors includes almost three decades in senior leadership posts at Kraft Foods, including executive vice president, president of sales and foodservice. Most recently, he was chief operating officer of Acosta, a provider of sales, marketing and retail solutions to CPG companies and retailers.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to our leadership team,” Catalina chief executive officer Andy Heyman stated. “Catalina is focused on expanding our capabilities and value proposition to help retailers efficiently grow and meet the challenges and opportunities of a fast-changing marketplace. Tom brings a fresh perspective to those efforts and a deep understanding of how to drive win-win relationships between CPG manufacturers and retailers given his extensive experience working with both parts of our network.”

Catalina’s partnerships with retailers span more than 27,000 stores in the United States and 53,000 stores globally, reaching over 528 million shoppers with personalized digital and in-store marketing solutions that help drive trial, loyalty and sales volume for retailers and CPG brands. Meanwhile, the company’s advanced shopper analytics and team of 150 data scientists deliver actionable insights to help sharpen marketing performance.

“Catalina is creating exciting new opportunities for retailers to connect with shoppers to build loyalty and engagement,” added Todd Morris, Catalina’s global go-to-market president. “Tom is the right person to drive those innovations forward and build even deeper partnerships with our retailers.”