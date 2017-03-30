CCA licenses rights to Porcelana skin cream

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — CCA Industries Inc. has entered into a license agreement for the global marketing rights to the Porcelana skin fade cream brand from Ultimark Products LLC.

CCA said the licensing pact, slated to go into effect on April 1, includes a 10% royalty on gross sales and a one-year option to acquire the brand for $3.2 million.

An established skin lightening product, created 46 years ago, Porcelana was acquired in 2011 by Ultimark. Last year, the brand’s annual gross sales topped $1.9 million, CCA said.

Porcelana products are currently sold at Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart stores.

Philadelphia-based Ultimark is controlled by Lance Funston, who is also the chairman and chief executive officer of CCA Industries.

“This license agreement gives CCA a 12-month runway to affect a smooth transition and verify due diligence for valuation purposes,” Funston said in a statement. “Porcelana has experienced steady growth in recent years, and the strength of CCA’s distribution network should enhance its performance over time. The brand fits our strategic objective by increasing CCA’s skin care portfolio and complements our Sudden Change brand.”

A manufacturer and marketer of health and beauty aids, CCA’s product roster includes Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care treatments, Scar Zone scar treatments, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care and Solar Sense sun protection.