Cetaphil expands 2017 skin care portfolio

FORT WORTH — Galderma Laboratories L.P. has announced the launch of seven facial skin care products to the Cetaphil portfolio.

The company said the brand will now offer a wider range of specialized solutions that address such skin concerns as hydration, effective makeup removal and skin prone to redness.

Additionally, all seven new products from Cetaphil are dermatologist tested, noncomedogenic, hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types.

“As a brand whose legacy is rooted in gentle yet effective skin care for those with even the most sensitive skin, Cetaphil’s new facial innovations are a natural extension to our ever-growing portfolio,” said Miles Harrison, president and general manager of Galderma North America. “As we embark on our 70th year as a trusted personal care brand, we are proud to broaden our clinically proven solutions to common skin care concerns that fit seamlessly into any routine.”

The new collection consists of:

• Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion — a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer formulated with hyaluronic acid that provides hydration to skin and locks in moisture to protect skin from dryness.

• Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream — formulated with nourishing hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin complex and olive extract to help retain skin’s natural moisture, protecting it from dryness throughout the night while soothing skin.

• Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes — formulated with aloe vera, green tea and chamomile to lift even waterproof makeup from the face.

• Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover — oil-free, bi-phase liquid formulated with aloe vera, ginseng and green tea to dissolve even waterproof makeup.

• Cetaphil Foaming Face Wash — extra gentle cleanser that washes away dirt, impurities and makeup.

• Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer — a neutral tinted moisturizer with SPF 20 specially formulated for skin prone to redness that neutralizes the appearance of redness, evens skin tone and hydrates the natural protective skin barrier, leaving it soothed and balanced.

• Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer — rich hydrating moisturizer specifically formulated for skin prone to redness and providing continuous moisture to reduce appearance of redness due to dryness overnight.