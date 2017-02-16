Coca-Cola debuts Sprite Cherry beverages

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. has added two new cherry-flavored products to its Sprite brand.

Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero combine the cool, crisp taste of the Sprite lemon-lime sparkling beverage with a splash of cherry flavor. Both products are clear, caffeine-free and made with 100% natural flavors.

Coca-Cola noted that the new Sprite varieties come in the wake of some successful limited-time flavor innovations, including Sprite Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero, Sprite Tropical Mix and Sprite LeBron’s Mix..

“We’re always looking for new ways to give people more choice and variety, whether it’s launching a limited-time product or a seasonal flavor. And this time, we’re excited to bring two new flavor innovations to the Sprite portfolio,” stated Bobby Oliver, director of Sprite & Citrus Brands at Coca-Cola North America. “The launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero is a great way to show our fans that we’re continuing to innovate and offering them more of the great Sprite taste they love with a twist of something new.”

Coca-Cola added that the launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero marks the first time that insights from its Coca-Cola Freestyle machine led to the national rollout of a new product. The new Sprite products join a roster of nearly 250 other zero-sugar beverages that the company offers in the United States.