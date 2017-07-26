Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launches in U.S.

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola Co. is launching Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero.

New packaging, which will feature the iconic red Coca-Cola disc, hits store shelves nationwide in August, the company said.

“More than 10 years ago, we launched Coca-Cola Zero with a revolutionary recipe that gave fans real Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories. The brand grew strongly after its launch and gained millions of loyal fans over time, but we recognized an opportunity to give the brand another boost and to encourage more Coca-Cola fans to try a great-tasting zero-sugar product,” said Stuart Kronauge, business unit president, USA operations, and senior vice president of marketing for Coca-Cola North America.

“We’ve used our in-house innovation capabilities to make the great taste of Coke Zero even better and a lot like a Coke. To achieve this, we optimized the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste in the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe,” Kronauge said. “We’re confident our new and improved Coke Zero Sugar recipe delivers a great taste that Coke Zero fans in the U.S. will love. We also hope that people who love the unforgettable taste of Coca-Cola, but want less sugar, will try it and enjoy.”