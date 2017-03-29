Colleen Wegman named CEO of Wegmans

Danny Wegman becomes company chairman

ROCHESTER, NY — Colleen Wegman has been named president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets Inc. She succeeds her father, Danny Wegman, in the CEO role. Danny Wegman, 70, will assume the title of chairman.

“I will continue in my role, but now as chairman of the company,” Danny Wegman said in a statement on Wednesday. “The time has come to create a structure for the future that will allow us to remain strong, vibrant and family-owned. I have no doubt that our company will be in good hands.”

Colleen Wegman joined Wegmans in 1991 and rose through the ranks, serving as store manager, director of e-commerce, and vice president. She was named president in 2005 by the late Robert Wegman, her grandfather. That year Danny Wegman, who had been named president of the chain in 1976, became CEO.

Danny Wegman’s other daughter, Nicole Wegman, is senior vice president at the family owned company, which operates 92 supermarkets — 46 in New York, 17 in Pennsylvania, 7 in New Jersey, 10 in Virginia, 8 in Maryland, and 4 in Massachusetts.