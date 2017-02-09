Combe launches Vagisil lubricant

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Combe Inc. has introduced Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Gel, an internal personal lubricant and moisturizing gel to relieve vaginal dryness and make intimacy more comfortable.

The personal care products company said Thursday that Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel is formulated to feel like the natural moisture that a woman’s body produces. With no added dyes, preservatives, perfumes or estrogen, the bio-adherent formula coats the vaginal wall to provide dryness relief instantly and slowly releases moisture over time for a long-lasting benefit.

Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel features the properties of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring component in the skin that attracts and retains moisture, according to Combe. Hyaluronic acid is found throughout the body and is present in almost every cell. The product works with a woman’s body to supplement her own natural lubrication, the company noted.

Each box of Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel comes with eight single-use, prefilled applicators that insert easily and target the source of dryness. Combe said the clinically and gynecologist-tested product is long-lasting, can be used in advance of intimacy and is compatible with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms.

Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel is available at retailers nationwide.

“Vaginal dryness occurs in women of all ages, and there’s no reason to be ashamed. Vaginal dryness can occur like dryness can exist on other parts of the body like the face or legs,” stated Keech Combe-Shetty, chief executive officer of Combe. “When you learn about the causes, you won’t be surprised by how many women actually experience it. Hormonal changes, childbirth, breastfeeding, stress, antihistamines and birth control can all trigger vaginal dryness.”

Besides Vagisil, Combe’s roster of personal care brands includes Just For Men hair color; Sea-Bond oral care products; Brylcreem, Aqua Velva and Lectric Shave men’s grooming products; and Williams Mug soap.