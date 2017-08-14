Costco taps Hamilton James as new chairman

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco Wholesale Corp. on Friday announced that Hamilton (Tony) James has been elected company chairman. He replaces Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, who died earlier this month.

James is president and chief operating officer of the Blackstone Group L.P., and a member of the board of directors of its general partner, Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. He is also a member of Blackstone’s management committee and sits on each of the firm’s investment committees. James has been a director of Costco since August 1988 and has been its lead independent director since 2005.

Costco currently operates 737 warehouses, including 512 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland and one in France. Costco also operates electronic commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.