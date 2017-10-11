Coty’s CoverGirl brand undergoes transformation

NEW YORK — Coty Inc. is relaunching the CoverGirl brand beginning with a new expression of its purpose: “I Am What I Make Up.”

The company stated that the brand “is aiming to celebrate authenticity, diversity and expressiveness while avoiding unrealistic and idealized category standards.”

“In leading the relaunch, we started with the insight that people no longer strive for a singular standard of beauty, but use makeup as a tool for self-expression and personal transformation,” said Ukonwa Ojo, senior vice president of CoverGirl, Coty. “CoverGirl, has always been inclusive and is known for pushing the boundaries of what it means to be beautiful, which means we have a responsibility to elevate how we connect and communicate with people. This is bigger than a new campaign or a tagline. We hope to spark a provocative dialogue that shifts cultural assumptions about when, where, how and why people wear makeup.”

The company said the relaunch has kicked off with a film titled “Made in the Mirror,” featuring six CoverGirls. They are chef, TV personality and author Ayesha Curry; actress and writer Issa Rae; singer and performer Katy Perry; personal trainer Massy Arias; 69-year-old model and dietician Maye Musk; and professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda.

The company described the women as “boundary-breakers, cultural change-agents and makeup-lovers,” and added that they accomplish, empower and inspire as strong representatives of the brand’s vision.

“The new CoverGirl positioning is an important example of Coty’s purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of beauty,” said Laurent Kleitman, president of Coty Consumer Beauty. “Beauty should make people happy, and when we champion individuality and self-expression, that’s when we see its true power. We believe this new mission will resonate with millions of people who feel overlooked by the beauty industry today. CoverGirl has a huge opportunity to make a difference and we are confident our vision will translate into growth potential for the business.”

CoverGirl said that its transformation will affect all areas of the brand, including packaging and product design; in-store experience; a new logo and tagline; and the look, tone and feel of all communications. The transformation will continue to roll-out through the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.