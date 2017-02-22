Cra-Z-Art licenses BeatMoovz from Japan’s Dmet

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Cra-Z-Art has announced a strategic licensing agreement with Japan-based Dmet Properties to market and distribute BeatMoovz in the United States.

BeatMoovz is a new musical electronic device that appeals to many age groups, from children to young adults. It is motion-activated and plays music and special effects sounds as you move. The product comes with two special wristbands that users wear to enable the device. Consumers can experience what’s happening, via an app and Bluetooth technology, by moving, dancing and creating musical beats.

“Cra-Z-Art is very excited to be partnering with Dmet to introduce BeatMoovz to the consumer marketplace. It was a big hit and created a lot of buzz at the recent London and Nuremberg Toy Fairs. It’s truly a fun, addictive and innovative product that also encourages physical play. I have no doubt it will be a hot seller in the U.S.,” said Cra-Z-Art chairman Lawrence Rosen.

“We are delighted to be working with Cra-Z-Art and look forward to seeing our cool, new innovation come to life with the help of their design, marketing and distribution expertise,” said Daigo Kusunoki, founder of Dmet.

BeatMoovz is expected to be available at major retailers in August. Global patent is pending.