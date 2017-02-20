Crenshaw, Colalillo are honored by FMI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has honored two supermarket veterans for their contributions to the industry. Ed Crenshaw, chairman and former chief executive officer at Publix Super Markets Inc., was named winner of the Sidney R. Rabb Award, FMI’s highest honor, for excellence in serving the consumer, the community and the industry. FMI bestowed its Robert B. Wegman Award for exercising entrepreneurial leadership in the design of retail strategies and imaginative merchandising on Joe Colalillo, president of ShopRite of Hunterdon County Inc. and chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp.

The awards were presented last month at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference held in Scotts­dale, Ariz.

Crenshaw’s career began as a stock clerk for Publix, and subsequently he was promoted to positions in management, buying and store operations. He ultimately earned the titles of executive vice president of retail, in 1994, president, in 1996, and CEO, in 2008.

“Publix is consistently recognized as one of the top companies to work for for 19 consecutive years, and it’s Ed’s remarkable leadership that has nurtured Publix’s reputation for two decades,” said FMI president and CEO Leslie Sarasin. “We honor Ed because he has truly been integral to the strategic development of FMI policies and positions — from the development of industry resources, its health care agenda, labeling issues and its political action committee — all while keeping the needs of the consumer in a clear line of sight.”

In addition to his corporate duties, Colalillo serves on FMI’s board and its Food Safety Committee. In honoring Colalillo, Sarasin said, “Joe is a champion of new ideas; he has consistently embraced new industry initiatives that empower businesses to better serve the consumer. For instance, Joe was a leading proponent of the food safety training program, SafeMark, ensuring all of his employees were trained and certified. Joe is a straight-talking, honest broker of goods and services, and he inspires our industry to maintain its relevance by his keen commitment to doing what is right for the customer.”