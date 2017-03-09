Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup to debut in May

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Co. on Thursday announced a new addition to its Reese’s line. Called Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup, it is described as a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup stuffed with crunchy, chocolate cookie bits.

The announcement came after a social media campaign — dubbed #Cupspiracy — in which the company drove anticipation by hinting that a new product was coming and inviting speculation about what it would be.

“You could say this combination is ‘cuptivating,’” Ryan Riess, senior brand manager for Reese’s, said in a statement. “Reese’s fanatics are one-of-a-kind. They have a love and devotion to the brand that is unlike anything I have ever seen, and have been buzzing at the potential thought of a new innovation from the brand. We’re excited to finally let the secret out of the bag and end the #Cupspiracy, announcing the new Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup. You could say we crushed it!”

The new product will be available on shelves nationwide starting in May in both standard 1.5-ounce two-cup (with a suggested retail price of $1.09) and king 2.8-ounce two-cup Big Cup size (SRP $1.79).