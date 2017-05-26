Culturelle launches Pro-well Immune + Energy

CROMWELL, Conn. — Culturelle has launched Pro-well Immune + Energy powder packets with ingredients that the company says work with the body to sustain optimum levels of energy as well as support immune health, without caffeine.

According to the company, each packet contains 10 billion colony forming units of the probiotic strain Lactobacillus GG and 100% of the daily value of vitamin C, which support the body’s natural defenses. It includes 100% daily value of vitamins B1, B2, B5, B6, B12, and is a source of B3, that work with the body to help build and sustain optimum energy levels.

“We know everyone is busy and active, and they are looking for ways to support not only their health, but their energy,” says Fan Bonnett, associate marketing director for Culturelle.

The item, available nationally, sells for a suggested retail price of $25.99 for 20 single serving packets.