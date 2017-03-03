CURLS expands distribution to CVS stores

FRISCO, Texas — Natural hair care brand Curls has broadened its retail availability to 7,200 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide.

Curls said Thursday that CVS now carries Crème Brule Whipped Curl Cream, Goddess Curls Botanical Gelle, Lavish Curls Moisturizer and Passion Fruit Curls Control Paste, as well as select products from the Curls Blueberry Bliss Collection.

“My initial goal in creating Curls was to give curlies everywhere that perfect product to give them beautiful and healthy hair,” stated Curls founder Mahisha Dellinger. “In today’s economy, it’s important to me to offer our affordable yet results-driven products at accessible retailers like CVS.”

Overall, Curls has more than 50 natural hair care products made with certified organic ingredients for adults, children and babies. The company noted that its budget-friendly products are formulated for all curly hair types, from wavy to kinky, and help keep hair healthy and hydrated.

The brand’s roster of hair products includes cleansers, conditioners, moisturizers, stylers and hair growth supplements. All products are free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral and petroleum oils.

Besides multichannel distribution at such national retailers as Target and CVS, Curls products have a strong professional presence at over 200 salon retailers and boutiques across the United States.