CVS, Cigna try new health model

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health and Cigna are teaming up to bring a new model of health care and drug coverage to patients. Cigna Health Works, which joins Cigna-administered health benefits with CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic retail pharmacy and health services, is designed to help patients get the most from their health benefits at their local CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic.

As an example, the new model offers personalized pharmacy support via Health Tag Messages on the prescription bag. The messages advise patients of needed health actions by the pharmacist or clinician and provide information on available Cigna health and wellness coaching services, which are included in their Cigna plan at no extra cost.

Participants in Cigna Health Works can also receive contracted discounts at MinuteClinic for selected preventive and acute care services, including biometric screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and diagnosis and treatment for minor illnesses such as bronchitis, ear infections and strep throat. Members also get a CVS ExtraCare Health card that provides a 20% discount on CVS Health brand over-the-counter health products, such as pain relievers, vitamins and digestive health remedies, among others.

The program can also be linked with Cigna 90 Now, the health insurer’s 90-day refill offering for maintenance prescriptions, designed to help patients improve their medication adherence while providing cost savings.

The Cigna Health Works health and wellness program, according to both companies, has been rolled out to selected markets and is available for U.S. Cigna-administered, employer-sponsored medical plans.

Cigna noted that Cigna Health Works addresses key health concerns such as lack of a primary care doctor or access to a prediabetic health screening. For instance, through Cigna Health Works, MinuteClinic nurse practitioners can offer Cigna plan members immediate access to acute episodic care at discounted rates and low costs. If Cigna patients don’t have a primary care physician, MinuteClinic can provide them with a list of Cigna-contracted doctors from their plan’s provider network. And for Cigna members with a primary care doctor, the program connects to their physician by ensuring that an electronic record of each MinuteClinic visit is sent to their office by the nurse practitioner.

“This new level of collaboration with Cigna is a part of the growing trend toward consumer-directed care,” CVS Pharmacy president Helena Foulkes said in a statement. “By providing information and cues for CVS customers and patients to help them get the most from their Cigna-administered health benefits, we also help them improve their health and reduce their health care costs in a way that’s easy and convenient.”