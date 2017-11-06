CVS to go national with next-day Rx delivery

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Early next year, CVS Pharmacy plans to begin next-day delivery of prescriptions to patients nationwide.

CVS said Monday that the next-day delivery service will bring prescriptions directly to customers’ doors. In addition, CVS will offer same-day delivery of prescriptions within hours in select cities.

Plans call for CVS Pharmacy to launch free, same-day delivery service within hours from all locations in Manhattan on Dec. 4. The company said prescriptions and a curated selection of over-the-counter products will be delivered directly from CVS Pharmacy in tamper-proof packaging right to customers’ doors.

“People living and working in Manhattan have busy lives, and there are days when they don’t even have time to run down the street to their pharmacy to pick up a prescription,” Helena Foulkes, executive vice president of CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy president, said in a statement. “Same-day prescription delivery gives customers the easy option of having the pharmacy they trust deliver right to their front door at no cost.”

CVS said same-day delivery will expand to Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., in early 2018.

“Our goal is to meet the needs of our all of our customers wherever, however and whenever they want,” Foulkes added. “Providing same and next-day options for delivery of medications is just another way we can help our patients get and stay healthy.”

Along with the expedited prescription delivery service, CVS Pharmacy is expanding its partnership with same-day grocery delivery service Instacart.

CVS said that through Instacart it will offer personal shopping at 2,600 CVS Pharmacy stores for delivery of front-end products, including healthy food choices, beauty products and over-the-counter medicines. The company plans to expand the service to reach half of U.S. households by the year’s end.

CVS Curbside, a service launched last year, lets customers to shop online or via the CVS app and pickup their items at a CVS Pharmacy store in an hour, without having to leave their car. CVS Curbside made its debut in the spring of 2016 and was rolled out nationwide that fall.