CVS Health promotes Jon Roberts to COO

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Veteran CVS Health executive Jon Roberts has been named the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, a new position.

CVS said Thursday that Roberts, who was president of the CVS Caremark pharmacy benefits management unit, will continue to report to CVS Health president and chief executive officer Larry Merlo.

As COO, Roberts will have responsibility for consolidating operational oversight across CVS Health’s suite of assets in order to achieve maximum efficiency, optimize investment of key resources, and most importantly, deliver differentiated products and services to help people on their path to better health.

“Jon is a seasoned CVS Health executive with a long history of delivering superior results across our retail and PBM businesses,” said Merlo. “He is laser-focused on operational excellence, and his breadth of business and industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified to take on this new role and help advance the company’s growth agenda. I have deep confidence in Jon as he has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within the organization.”

Effective immediately, Roberts will oversee operations for CVS Caremark, which includes the fast-growing specialty pharmacy business, and CVS Pharmacy, the company’s retail business, which includes MinuteClinic and Omnicare. His scope of responsibility will also include information technology and all pharmaceutical procurement functions. The company will begin an internal and external search for a new president of CVS Caremark.

“I am honored and excited to take on this critical role for the organization,” said Roberts. “CVS Health has a clear strategy focused on delivering differentiated care for our patients and value for our clients and members. Fully integrating our operations is a key next step for the company as we continue to deliver value for all of our stakeholders and partners.”

Roberts has been with CVS Health for 26 years, holding a variety of roles of increasing responsibility and impact. Prior to his appointment as president of CVS Caremark in 2012, he served as its COO. He also served as EVP of pharmacy purchasing, pricing and network relations from 2009 to 2010 and senior vice president and chief information officer from 2006 until 2008. Prior to that, he held a variety of key leadership roles at CVS Pharmacy, including senior vice president of store operations from 2002 until 2005.