CVS Pharmacy acquires Doc’s Drugs

Illinois pharmacy chain to be rebannered as CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Pharmacy plans to buy Doc’s Drugs, a chain of 14 drug stores in Illinois.

Financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. CVS said all of the Doc’s stores will be converted and rebannered as CVS Pharmacy by late July.

The Doc’s stores being acquired — including one Sartoris Drugs location — are in Beecher, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, El Paso, Fairbury, Gilman, Henry, Herscher, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Pontiac and Wilmington, Ill.

“Together, Doc’s Drugs and CVS Pharmacy have created a win-win for our loyal associates, our valued customers and our communities. Our customers and patients can be assured of continuity of care in their hometowns where access to their local pharmacy will remain where it has been for more than 30 years,” Anthony Sartoris, president of Braidwood, Ill.-based Doc’s Drugs Ltd., said in a statement. “The depth of CVS’s resources will provide a wider variety of products and services as well as access to a larger number of prescription drug plans.”

Doc’s was founded by David Sartoris, Anthony Sartoris’ father, in Pontiac, Ill., in 1978.

Besides offering full-service pharmacies, Doc’s also provided a range of clinical services — including flu shots and immunizations, medication therapy management, Diabees counseling and specialty drug compounding — as well as home medical equipment, with showrooms in several stores. The retailer also operated a customer rewards program called Doc’s Advantage.

“CVS Pharmacy and Doc’s Drugs share a commitment to providing patients with high quality pharmacy care,” stated Everett Moore, area vice president for CVS Pharmacy. “We look forward to introducing our industry-leading products and services at these new locations and upholding Doc’s tradition of providing excellent service to their customers.”

CVS said it’s working with Doc’s to make the stores’ transition to CVS Pharmacy locations seamless for customers so their access to pharmacy care isn’t interrupted. Doc’s has more than 200 employees at its stores, and CVS said it aims to retain as many Doc’s employees as possible.