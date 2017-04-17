CVS Pharmacy chief beauty care merchant to depart

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Alex Perez-Tenessa, chief beauty care merchant at CVS Pharmacy, is leaving the company.

CVS confirmed on Monday that Perez-Tenessa, vice president of merchandising for beauty and personal care for the drug chain, is departing to pursue other career opportunities.

Published reports said Perez-Tenessa is joining online retail giant Amazon.com.

Perez-Tenessa joined CVS in January 2013 to lead beauty and personal care merchandising when the company named CVS Pharmacy beauty retail veteran Cheryl Mahoney to a broader role.

Before coming to CVS, Perez-Tenessa served a partner for more than 14 years in the retail practice at McKinsey & Co., where he developed and led several merchandising transformational strategies with major retailers.

Recently at CVS, Perez-Tenessa has been directing efforts to bring new and innovative brands to the forefront as part of the chain’s initiative to elevate its beauty care offering. He noted that smaller, trendier brands help CVS get more beauty enthusiasts into its doors. “We are seeing more Millennials or those who are first to try new beauty items,” he said.

CVS has also been upgrading its look and assortment. To that end, the retailer’s trove of ExtraCare loyalty data helps the company mine the best customers for new lines. “We carry favorites, but we want to be the place where customers find innovations at affordable prices,” Perez-Tenessa said.