CVS Pharmacy opens first Colorado store

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Pharmacy has opened its first store in Colorado, and more locations in the state are planned in the coming months and next year.

CVS said the new store at 16920 East Lincoln Ave. in Parker, Colo., is the first of three locations to open in the greater Denver market. Plans call for CVS Pharmacy stores to open this summer at 3770 North Sheridan Blvd. in Denver and at 9936 West Bowles Ave. in Littleton, Colo.

The company noted that it further expansion in Colorado is on the horizon, with new CVS Pharmacy stores due to open in Colorado Springs in 2018.

CVS Pharmacy entered the Colorado market last year with the opening of 39 pharmacies inside Target discount stores as part of CVS Health’s acquisition of Target Corp.’s pharmacy and clinic business in 2015. However, until now, CVS didn’t have a stand-alone store in the state.

Currently, CVS Pharmacy has locations in all states except for Wyoming. The drug chain has more than 9,700 stores overall, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Brazil. The company plans to open 130 stores, including new stores and relocations, during 2017.

CVS held a grand opening event yesterday at the Parker, Colo., store, with Parker Mayor Mike Waid, Colorado State Sen. Jim Smallwood and State Rep. Kim Ransom joining CVS Pharmacy officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“CVS Pharmacy is proud to be a part of the Colorado community, offering convenient access to best-in-class pharmacy services and a shopping experience truly dedicated to helping people on the path to better health,” Hank Casillas, senior vice president of CVS Pharmacy field operations, said in a statement. “Because health services and pharmacy are at the heart of everything we do, we have created a shopping destination that offers the best assortment of health, beauty and wellness products and better-for-you snacks.”

The new Parker store incorporates elements of CVS Pharmacy’s new front-end format, including better-for- you food choices, an elevated beauty presentation and selection, a greater assortment of health and wellness products, and informational signage. Highlights include “trend zones” spotlighting different collections of consumsables, such as gluten-free, allergen-free or superfoods; an expanded offering of niche and on-trend beauty brands; and a broader selection of vitamins and supplements, including items from brands typically found in specialty stores.